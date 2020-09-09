China's CanSino defends Covid-19 vaccine candidate

China's CanSino defends Covid-19 vaccine candidate after experts cast doubt

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Sep 09 2020, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 15:09 ist
A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday expert opinion on its high-profile coronavirus vaccine candidate should not be followed "blindly" without sufficient clinical trial data.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Scientists outside the company have expressed concern that the effectiveness of CanSino's candidate Ad5-nCoV, which is based on a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, could be limited. They said existing antibodies against the common cold virus might undermine Ad5-nCoV.

Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH

"Vaccine development is a practice-based science, and we should not blindly follow experts," Zhu Tao, chief scientific officer, said during an investor conference.

Ad5-nCoV, still in final-stage trials, has been approved for use in the Chinese military.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 