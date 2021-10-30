Xi calls for mutual recognition of Covid vaccines

China's Xi calls for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines

Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and one from Sinopharm, have been included in the emergency use list of the WHO

Reuters
Reuters,
  Oct 30 2021
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 20:27 ist
China President Xi Jinping. Credit: AFP File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal treatment and mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organisation's emergency use list, the official Xinhua agency reported.

In his remarks at the 16th Group of 20 Leaders' Summit, delivered via video link, Xi said China had provided over 1.6 billion doses of Covid shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations on the cooperative manufacturing of doses.

Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and one from Sinopharm, have been included in the emergency use list of the WHO.

