Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 4 million: AFP tally

The number of novel coronavirus cases recorded worldwide surpassed four million on Saturday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources, as of 2145 GMT.

There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 277,127 deaths.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths. Europe has been the hardest-hit continent, with 1,708,648 cases and 155,074 deaths.