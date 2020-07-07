Death toll from flooding in Japan rises to 50, at least dozen missing

Death toll from Japan flood rises to 50

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  Jul 07 2020, 12:38 ist
  updated: Jul 07 2020, 14:13 ist
A man walks in a landslide site caused by heavy rain in Tsunagi, Kumamoto prefecture. Credit: AFP

Japan's disaster management agency says the death toll from recent flooding has risen to 50 and at least a dozen others are still missing.

Pounding rain since late Friday in Japan's southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead confirmed as of Tuesday morning were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto region.

One person was found dead in Fukuoka as the heavy rain spread across the southern area. At least a dozen people are missing.

Rescue operations have been hampered by the floodwater and continuing harsh weather.

