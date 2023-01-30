Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 61

Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 61

'So far we have received 61 dead bodies and 60 wounded persons are receiving medical treatment,' hospital said

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 30 2023, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 23:16 ist
People and rescue workers gather amid the damages, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar. Credit: AFP Photo

The death toll in a mosque blast in northwestern Pakistan on Monday rose to 61 after the recovery of more bodies from the site, a hospital spokesman said.

"So far we have received 61 dead bodies and 60 wounded persons are receiving medical treatment. Dozens more wounded were sent to two other hospitals of the city," Muhammad Asim Khan, spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar told AFP.

