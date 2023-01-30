Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 61

The death toll in a mosque blast in northwestern Pakistan on Monday rose to 61 after the recovery of more bodies from the site, a hospital spokesman said.
"So far we have received 61 dead bodies and 60 wounded persons are receiving medical treatment. Dozens more wounded were sent to two other hospitals of the city," Muhammad Asim Khan, spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar told AFP.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK
Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme
Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra
An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals
Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube
Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December
A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy