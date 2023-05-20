Building on fire as Kyiv under fresh Russian air attack

Debris falling on Kyiv, building on fire as air defence active

The blaze was caused by 'falling debris', the head of the civil and military administration of Kyiv, Serhiy Popko said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • May 20 2023, 10:04 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 10:04 ist
In this file photo, firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant, damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 18, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Kyiv came under renewed Russian air attack overnight, with authorities early Saturday reporting falling debris in three districts of the Ukrainian capital and a fire on the roof of a residential building.

"Fire on the roof of a nine-storey building in one of the residential complexes of Dniprovskyi district," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram, adding there was no immediate information about possible victims.

Also Read: Zelenskyy heads to G7 as Ukraine wins access to F-16s

The blaze was caused by "falling debris", the head of the civil and military administration of Kyiv, Serhiy Popko said. "Stay in shelters until the all-clear!"

Other debris fell on several streets in Darnytskyi and Solomyanskyi districts, Popko said, adding that information about the damage and possible casualties was being verified.

At 12:45 am Saturday (2145 GMT Friday), the Ukrainian army said drones were heading towards the Kyiv region.

Explosions were reported there by authorities and also in the city of Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv.

The exiled council of Russian-occupied Mariupol also reported explosions in the city on the Sea of Azov.

Air defence systems were active in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, according to the Ukrainian military.

 

World news
Kyiv
Russia
Ukraine
air defence

