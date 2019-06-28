'Destroying WTO or lowering its role counterproductive'

Reuters
Reuters, Osaka,
  • Jun 28 2019, 11:04am ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2019, 11:10am ist
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the BRICS summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Attempts to lower the role of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) or to destroy it are counter-productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"This is clear that it (global trade) needs to be adapted to the present-day developments," Putin told a meeting of leaders from BRICS nations on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Japan's western city of Osaka.

"We consider counter-productive any attempts to destroy WTO or to lower its role."

The current situation in the global economy was worrying, he added, as global trade was feeling the effect of "protectionism, (and) politically motivated restrictions." 

