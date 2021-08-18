DH Toon | Afghanistan back to the stone age as Taliban returns to power

In the weeks leading up to their return to power, the Taliban's leadership have strived to portray a softer image than when they last ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.
But women struggle to take comfort from such assurances.
Under the hardline version of sharia law that the Taliban imposed the last time they controlled the capital, women and girls were mostly denied education or employment.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age
The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis
After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti
Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban
In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan
How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'
'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban
America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan