DH Toon | Afghanistan back to the stone age as Taliban returns to power

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 18 2021, 06:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 07:17 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In the weeks leading up to their return to power, the Taliban's leadership have strived to portray a softer image than when they last ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

But women struggle to take comfort from such assurances.

Under the hardline version of sharia law that the Taliban imposed the last time they controlled the capital, women and girls were mostly denied education or employment.

Afghanistan
Taliban
DH Toon

