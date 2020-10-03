Donald Trump faces difficulty in breathing: Report

US President Donald Trump is facing difficulty in breathing and is suffering from extreme fatigue, according to CNN.

Trump was hospitalised Friday after learning he had coronavirus and experiencing what aides called coughing, congestion and fever.

He had made a tweet a few hours ago saying, "Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! (sic)".

Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being given an experimental antibody treatment as the White House rushed to cope with a commander in chief infected by a virus that has killed more than 208,000 people in the United States.

Officials said he would remain in the hospital for several days and cancelled his upcoming campaign events.