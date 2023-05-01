Trump requests mistrial in rape case accused by Carroll

Donald Trump requests mistrial in rape, defamation case accused by E Jean Carroll

Trump has consistently maintained that the alleged rape never happened

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • May 01 2023, 18:18 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 18:18 ist
Former US President Donald Trump. Credit: AP Photo

Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in a civil case where the writer E Jean Carroll is accusing him of rape and defamation, according to a letter from the former US president.

In a letter filed early Monday in Manhattan federal court, Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina cited several alleged errors by the judge, including that he mischaracterized the evidence in Carroll's favor and interfered with his ability to defend Trump.

Also Read | Trump revives threat of skipping GOP presidential debates

Tacopina said he should have been allowed to question Carroll about why she did not seek security camera footage of the alleged rape, and that the judge impeded his ability to question her on why she did not go to the police.

Trump has consistently maintained that the alleged rape never happened.

Lawyers for Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The trial is expected to resume later Monday.

