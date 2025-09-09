Isha Gramotsavam: Bengaluru, Kodagu mofussil teams win Karnataka regional finals

<p>Bengaluru: Team Ibbani won the men’s volleyball and Team Black Panthers the women’s throwball events at the Karnataka regional finals of rural sports festival Isha Gramotsavam on Sunday. </p>.<p>Team Ibbani from Heggadihalli, Bengaluru Rural, defeated Team Appu Boys from Marasanahalli panchayat, Chikkaballapur Rural, to emerge as regional champions. </p>.<p>In women’s throwball, Team Black Panthers from Maragodu, Kodagu, overcame Team Shasthara Padumale (Kudla Strikers), from Badagannuru, Dakshina Kannada, to clinch the regional title. </p>.<p>Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa and South Indian actress Srinidhi Shetty attended the event held at Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapur. </p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>The event featured men’s volleyball and women’s throwball competitions. </p>.<p>Eighteen men’s volleyball teams from nine districts and 16 women’s throwball teams from eight districts competed for their place in the grand finale to be held at Adiyogi, Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. </p>.<p>Launched by Sadhguru in 2004, Isha Gramotsavam was envisioned to rekindle the spirit of rural India. The festival helps rural communities break free from addictions, rise above caste, creed and religious divisions, and actively supports women’s participation in community life.</p>.<p>Unlike professional tournaments, Gramotsavam provides rural citizens with a platform to play, compete, and celebrate the unifying power of sports and culture, according to a press release. </p>