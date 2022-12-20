Trump says charges 'fake', attempt to block 2024 bid

Donald Trump says charges 'fake', attempt to block 2024 White House bid

Trump lambasted the House's recommendations on his social media platform, Truth Social

  • Dec 20 2022, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 11:07 ist
Former US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Donald Trump accused House lawmakers on Monday of recommending "fake charges" against him as part of an attempt to prevent him from running for the White House again.

"The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax #2," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I WON convincingly."

"This whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was -- a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party," he said.

