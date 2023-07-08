Don't think there is unanimous view in NATO on Ukraine membership: Biden

US President Joe Biden said he does not think there is a unanimous view in NATO to bring Ukraine into the military alliance at the moment amid the Russian invasion.

"I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," Biden said in an excerpt of an interview with CNN that aired on Friday.