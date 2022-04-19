Earthquake jolts northeastern Japan

Earthquake jolts northeastern Japan

The epicentre of the earthquake was Fukushima Prefecture

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Apr 19 2022, 05:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 05:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit northeastern Japan on Tuesday, the national broadcaster NHK said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Fukushima Prefecture, the NHK said. No tsunami warning had been issued.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

