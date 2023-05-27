Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Tonga Islands

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Tonga Islands region on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 252 km (156.586 miles), GFZ said.
