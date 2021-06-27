Ending Covid top priority, says new UK health minister

Ending Covid pandemic top priority, says UK's new health minister Sajid Javid

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 27 2021, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 15:39 ist
UK health minister Sajid Javid. Credit: Reuters photo

Britain's Sajid Javid said on Sunday his priority was to oversee a return to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic in his new role as health minister, praising his predecessor Matt Hancock who was forced to resign after breaking coronavirus restrictions.

"We are still in a pandemic, and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible," he told BBC News.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Matt Hancock
Sajid Javid
Coronavirus
Covid-19
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

Over the rainbow

Over the rainbow

Break the sweet addiction

Break the sweet addiction

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

 