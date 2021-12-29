England and Wales report record 129,741 Covid cases

England and Wales report record 129,741 Covid cases

Britain is already among the worst hit countries in Europe with a virus death toll approaching 150,000

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Dec 29 2021, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 00:24 ist
Recent weeks have seen daily cases cross the 100,000 threshold across the UK for the first time during the pandemic. Credit: AFP File Photo

England and Wales on Tuesday reported nearly 130,000 new coronavirus infections, a record daily tally as Omicron variant cases surge and the responses of the UK's four nations continue to diverge.

Authorities in London and Cardiff announced 129,471 new cases, while the devolved government in Scotland provisionally recorded 9,360 infections and Northern Ireland released no new data due to the Christmas holidays.

Recent weeks have seen daily cases cross the 100,000 threshold across the UK for the first time during the pandemic, as Omicron has become the dominant strain of Covid-19.

Britain is already among the worst hit countries in Europe with a virus death toll approaching 150,000.

Following the recent rise in infections, the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have each introduced renewed curbs on hospitality and bigger social gatherings.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has responsibility for health policy in England only, has so far decided against following suit with tougher restrictions there.

Under pressure from within his own ruling Conservatives not to enact new rules, he has focused on ramping up the country's vaccine booster programme.

Nearly 33 million third doses had been administered by Tuesday, as officials race to meet a target of offering a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Despite Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast all implementing their new curbs this week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday no further English rules will be rolled out before the New Year.

He vowed ministers would keep the latest data under constant review.

However, the lack of new measures goes against the advice of the government's own scientific advisers, with some experts warning it could lead to the state-run health service being overwhelmed early in 2022.

Hospital admission rates are on the rise, particularly in London -- which has been hardest hit by Omicron -- where they are up 53 percent week-on-week.

But they remain below the levels seen at the peak of the pandemic in January.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Britain
England
Wales
World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

 