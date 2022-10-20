EU agrees on Iran drone deliveries sanctions to Russia

EU agrees on new Iran sanctions over drone deliveries to Russia: EU presidency

'EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine,' the Czech EU presidency said

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Oct 20 2022, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 16:28 ist
Firefighters help a local woman evacuate from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike, Credit: Reuters File Photo

European Union members have agreed on new measures against Iran over its supply of drones to Russia, the Czech presidency of the EU said on Thursday.

"EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine," the Czech EU presidency said in a tweet.

Also Read — As Russia retreats, abandoned gear joins ranks of Ukraine army

"EU states decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one entity responsible for drone deliveries (and) is also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list."

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news
Iran
EU

