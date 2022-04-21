FAA to review security scare near US Capitol prompted by flight, parachute team

The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Wednesday it "will conduct a thorough and expeditious review" of a flight and parachute demonstration near the US Capitol that prompted a security scare.

A single-engine airplane from the US Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team flew during a performance over the nearby Washington Nationals baseball stadium, prompting an evacuation of the halls of Congress.

Also Read — False alarm sees US Capitol evacuated

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sharply criticised the FAA, saying the agency had failed to notify Capitol police.

"We know our actions affect others, especially in our nation's capital region, and we must communicate early and often with our law enforcement partners," the FAA said, adding it would share updates on its review.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: