FAA to review security scare near US Capitol prompted by flight, parachute team

FAA to review security scare near US Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sharply criticised the FAA, saying the agency had failed to notify Capitol police

  • Apr 21 2022, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 09:56 ist
In this file photo taken on March 1, 2022 the US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo

The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Wednesday it "will conduct a thorough and expeditious review" of a flight and parachute demonstration near the US Capitol that prompted a security scare.

A single-engine airplane from the US Army's Golden Knights parachute demonstration team flew during a performance over the nearby Washington Nationals baseball stadium, prompting an evacuation of the halls of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sharply criticised the FAA, saying the agency had failed to notify Capitol police.

"We know our actions affect others, especially in our nation's capital region, and we must communicate early and often with our law enforcement partners," the FAA said, adding it would share updates on its review. 

