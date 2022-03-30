No shelling in Kyiv but fight continues outside capital

Fighting continues outside Kyiv but Ukrainian capital not shelled overnight

The governor of the Khmelnitskyi region in western Ukraine said Russian forces had hit industrial facilities in the region in three strikes overnight

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 30 2022, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 14:04 ist
Ukrainian service members walk on the front line near Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian officials reported shelling around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, despite a promise by Moscow to scale down military operations there.

Kyiv's deputy mayor, Mykola Povoroznyk, told national television the capital itself had not been shelled overnight.

"The night passed relatively calmly, to the sounds of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself" he said. The Chernihiv region's governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said he saw no let-up in Russian attacks.

"Do we believe in it (the promise to reduce military activities)? Of course not," Chaus wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The 'decreased activity' in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy carrying out strikes on (the city of) Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit (the city of) Chernihiv."

The governor of the Khmelnitskyi region in western Ukraine said Russian forces had hit industrial facilities in the region in three strikes overnight.

Governor Serhiy Hamaliy gave no details of the targets or the damage, but said fires had been "localised" and checks were being made to determine whether there were any casualties.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World news
Ukraine
Russia

What's Brewing

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Kaziranga's 2022 census pegs rhino population at 2,613

Kaziranga's 2022 census pegs rhino population at 2,613

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

 