Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership of the NATO defence alliance.
Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications.
"All eyes are now on Hungary and Turkey. We are waiting for these countries to ratify our applications. I think it would be important that this would happen preferably sooner than later," Marin told a joint news conference with other Nordic leaders.
Finland and Sweden last week reiterated they would join NATO at the same time, presenting a united front to Turkey.
The Nordic neighbours asked to join the NATO alliance in May in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey which has accused the two of harbouring groups it deems terrorists.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes
Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women
Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym
India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer
Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter
DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'
Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China
Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets