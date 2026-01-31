<p>Bengaluru: The founder and chairman of realty firm<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/confident-group-founder-c-j-roy-shoots-self-dead-in-bengaluru-during-it-raid-3880518"> Confident Group</a> C J Roy’s brother, C J Babu, on Saturday told the media that Roy had no known enemies, faced no threats, and was not under depression. Merely he was under pressure following IT raids, he said.</p><p>Babu said the IT raids were conducted on January 28, 29 and 30, and confirmed that IRS officer Krishna Prasad from Kochi was leading the operation at Roy’s office premises. “He had no threats and no enemies. Joy was not under depression,” he said, while also acknowledging that Roy was under severe pressure due to the IT proceedings.</p><p>Babu further said Roy called him twice at around 10:40 am on Friday, saying he was under pressure from Income Tax officials and urging him to return immediately. “I was in Phuket at the time and let the truth come out from a thorough investigation,” he said.</p>.Interview on ‘fair business’ resurfaces after Confident Group founder C J Roy’s death during I-T raid.<p>Meanwhile, the Ashoknagar Police have seized two mobile phones belonging to Roy as a part of the investigation. Based on a complaint filed by T A Joseph, MD of Confident Group police have registered a case of suspicious death. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, officials said, adding that the probe is being carried out from all angles.</p><p>Police have also seized Roy’s licensed NP bore 0.25 pistol, which has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for ballistic examination.</p><p>Investigators said preliminary findings indicate that Roy placed the gun against his chest and pulled the trigger. The shot was fired from a very close range, with forensic examination showing that the bullet penetrated his chest and entered the body.</p><p>The postmortem of the body was conducted at Bowring Hospital and the body was handed over to the family for the final rites.</p>