'No threats, no enemies, no history of depression': Confident Group founder C J Roy’s brother

'He had no threats and no enemies. Joy was not under depression,” Roy's brother said, while also acknowledging that he was under severe pressure due to the IT proceedings.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 05:32 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 05:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru news

