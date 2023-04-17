France battles first major forest blaze of 2023

Firefighters battle France's 1st major forest blaze of 2023

More than 500 firefighters remain on hand

AP
AP, Paris,
  • Apr 17 2023, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 16:17 ist
A plane drops fire retardant over a forest fire on a hill near the village of Banyuls-sur-Mer, southwestern France on April 16, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Hundreds of firefighters are steadily wrestling under control France's first major forest fire of the year, which has ripped through swaths of woods and scrub straddling the country's southern border with Spain.

Rescue services spokesman Arnaud Wilm told broadcaster FranceInfo on Monday morning that the blaze is being successfully contained and that its biggest flames have been extinguished but fire crews have yet to completely stop its spread and put it out.

Also Read | Over 2 acres of forest area burnt in Chamundi hill

He said more than 500 firefighters remain on hand.

The blaze erupted Sunday and burned hundreds of hectares (acres) of land between Banyuls-sur-Mer and Cerbère on the Mediterranean coast, and spread across the border into Spain.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Fire
Forest fire
France

Related videos

What's Brewing

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 