Five dead in shooting in southwest Iran

At least five people were killed when "terrorist elements" shot at protesters and security forces in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, state media said Wednesday, citing an unidentified official.

"Armed and terrorist elements" on two motorcycles arrived at a central market in the city of Izeh and opened fire on protesters and security forces there, leaving five dead and at least 10 wounded, state news agency IRNA reported.

Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor of Khuzestan, told state television that the perpetrators struck at 5:30 pm using automatic weapons.

The fatalities included three men, a woman and a girl, he said.

Some of the wounded were in a serious condition, Hayati said, adding that police officers were among the injured.

The situation was now calm and a search was underway for the attackers, he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the reported attack.

On October 26, at least 13 people were killed in an armed attack claimed by the Islamic State group on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, according to an official toll.

Iran has been gripped by protests -- described as "riots" by the authorities -- since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, three days after her arrest by the morality police for an alleged breach of Iran's dress code for women.

Those demonstrations have seen clashes that have killed dozens of people -- mainly protesters, but also members of the security forces -- over the past two months, according to the authorities.