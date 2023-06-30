Flights halted at Geneva Airport as staff extend strike

Air traffic at Geneva Airport was at a standstill early on Friday, with 64 flight arrivals and departures cancelled, due to a strike over pay by public service staff, who plan to continue striking into Saturday.

About a hundred employees stood outside the departure area in the airport to protest against a salary policy approved by the airport's board of directors that imposes a freeze on pay increases.

The Public Services Union, which rejected a proposal by the airport management that could have ended the strike, voted to continue striking for the remainder of Friday and to return to the picket line on Saturday.

Also Read | Behind aviation recovery, suppliers struggle to keep up

"Of course it's unfortunate but we ask passengers to direct their anger towards the airport management that is responsible for this mess," said Jamshid Pouranpir, union secretary of the Public Services Union.

Air traffic was halted at the airport, a hub for diplomats and officials travelling to the United Nations, between 6 am and 10 am local time on Friday.

The delays became noticeable at around 9:30 am, when passengers formed large lines to check in and go through security checks.

"I understand they are defending their purchasing power, but they could have chosen another day," said Gilles Segret, a resident of the French city of Annecy, who was scheduled to fly to Amsterdam.

Kent Normark, a Danish runner, was due to fly to Denmark for a 1,500-meter race on Saturday.

"I really hope to go back to Copenhagen," he said.