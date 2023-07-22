Imran guilty of masterminding May 9 attacks: Pak govt

Former PM Imran Khan guilty of masterminding May 9 attacks: Pakistan government

Khan appeared before the court amid high security.

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Jul 22 2023, 05:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 05:15 ist
Imran Khan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been found "guilty of inciting attacks" on military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, an anti-terrorism court was told by the government prosecutor on Friday.

However, the ATC Lahore extended Khan's pre-arrest bail in five terrorism cases till August 8.

"A special prosecutor on Friday told the ATC that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Punjab police completed its probe into the May 9 attacks on military and state buildings and found Imran Khan guilty of abetment and other terrorism charges," a court official told PTI.

Khan appeared before the court amid high security.

Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah said that Khan is guilty of masterminding the May 9 attacks and his arrest is needed for collection of evidence.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief had led a campaign and incited the party workers against the Army before the May 9 attacks. That incitement led to the attack on the military installations, he said.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan extended the pre-arrest bail of Khan till August 8 and directed the prosecutor to come up with more arguments on the next hearing.

Following the arrest of Imran Khan by para military Rangers unrest broke out in Pakistan on May 9 that saw torching and vandalizing of dozens of military and state buildings, including the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and ISI building in Faisalabad.

Police arrested over 10,000 workers of PTI and over 100 are being tried under the Army Act.

Khan denied masterminding or inciting the attacks stating that it was a well-planned conspiracy to oust its party from upcoming elections.

The military establishment managed to carve out two political parties -- Istekham-i-Pakistan Party and PTI Parliamentarians -- of the PTI as dozens of its leaders joined the new parties.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Imran Khan
World news
Pakistan

Related videos

What's Brewing

'I raised a virtual pet'

'I raised a virtual pet'

POCSO Act: Punishing young love?

POCSO Act: Punishing young love?

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

 