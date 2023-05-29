Four dead after tourist boat capsizes on lake in Italy

Four dead after tourist boat capsizes on Italy's Lake Maggiore

People were celebrating a birthday on the 16-metre-long boat when it capsized and sank in a violent storm

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • May 29 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 12:49 ist
Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. Credit: AFP Photo

Four people died late on Sunday after a tourist boat capsized on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy due to a sudden whirlwind, the fire brigade and media reported.

People were celebrating a birthday on the 16-metre-long boat when it capsized and sank in a violent storm.

Nineteen survivors swam to shore without serious injury, fire brigade said on Twitter, adding the wreck was found by its divers at a depth of 16 metres.

World news
Italy
Europe
Drowning

