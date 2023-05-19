Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024: G7

G7 leaders say Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

'Today we are taking new steps to ensure that Russia’s illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails,' G7 leaders said.

Reuters
Reuters, Hiroshima,
  • May 19 2023, 14:37 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 14:45 ist
G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 19, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday said they had ensured that Ukraine had the budget support it needs for this year and early 2024 as they renewed their commitment to providing financial and military support in its fight against Russia.

Also Read | Europe, G7 sign war register for Ukraine

"Today we are taking new steps to ensure that Russia’s illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails and to support the Ukrainian people in their quest for a just peace rooted in respect for international law," they said in a statement at the G7 summit, which kicked off in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Friday.

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
G7
Hiroshima

