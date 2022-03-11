G7 may deny Russia a 'most favoured nation' status

G7 says it will take steps to deny Russia a 'most favoured nation' status

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 11 2022, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 23:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

G7 nations said on Friday they will take steps to deny Russia a so-called "most favoured nation" status, which would revoke benefits of Russia's membership of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"We welcome the ongoing preparation of a statement by a broad coalition of WTO members, including the G7, announcing their revocation of Russia’s Most Favoured Nation status", the G7 countries said in a joint statement released by the White House.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

G7
World news
World Trade Organisation
Ukraine
Russia

What's Brewing

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Apps and oranges: Behind Apple’s trademark ‘bullying’

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Two years of Covid: The rights and wrongs

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

 