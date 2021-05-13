Gadot calls for Israel-Palestine 'solution', slammed

Gal Gadot criticised after she calls for 'solution' to Israel-Palestine conflict

The backlash was so severe and vitriolic that Gadot disabled the comments section to her tweet

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 13 2021, 13:36 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 13:36 ist
Israeli-Hollywood actor Gal Gadot. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hollywood star Gal Gadot came under fire on social media after she posted a message of peace in the wake of the latest round of fighting between Israel and Palestine.

Gadot, a former Israeli Defence Forces fighter, posted a statement on Twitter, saying it breaks her heart to her see her "country is at war".

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

The "Wonder Woman" star said both Israel and its "neighbour" deserve to live as "free and safe" nations.

Follow live updates on Israel-Palestine conflict here

"I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," Gadot added.

However, her post on Twitter was flooded with replies that criticised her of being a "propaganda" tool for Israel, given her past military service record.

Some also called out her for using the word "neighbour" instead of referencing Palestine by name.

The backlash was so severe and vitriolic that Gadot disabled the comments section to her tweet.

At least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis have been killed in spiralling violence as of Wednesday as Gaza-based militants fired hundreds of rockets on Israel since Monday evening.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes at Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the coastal strip.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Palestine
gal gadot

What's Brewing

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

 