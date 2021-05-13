Gaza death toll from Israel strikes rises to 83

Gaza death toll from Israel strikes rises to 83, says Hamas health ministry

The dead included 17 children

AFP
AFP, Gaza City,
  • May 13 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 16:07 ist
Smoke rises during an Israeli air strike. Credit: Reuters Photo

The death toll from more than two days of Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 83, the health ministry controlled by the territory's Islamist rulers Hamas said Thursday.

Israel-Palestine Conflict Live Updates

The dead included 17 children, while 487 people have been wounded, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said it had struck Gaza more than 600 times since Monday evening while Hamas has fired more than 1,600 rockets towards Israel.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Palestine
Gaza Strip
Hamas

What's Brewing

Muslims across the world gear up for Eid: See pics

Muslims across the world gear up for Eid: See pics

To pay or not to pay? Dilemma for ransomware victims

To pay or not to pay? Dilemma for ransomware victims

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Explained: Does the WHO name diseases after countries?

Explained: Does the WHO name diseases after countries?

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

 