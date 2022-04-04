Germany main roadblock for tougher Russian sanctions, Poland's PM says

Germany is the main roadblock to imposing tougher sanctions on Russia, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday during a news conference, adding that Hungary was not blocking them.
His comment comes after Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a national election on Sunday after facing criticism over an insufficiently tough stance on Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Track live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here
"We have to see that, regardless of how we approach Hungary, this is the fourth such win and we have to respect democratic elections... it's Germany that is the main roadblock on sanctions. Hungary is for the sanctions," Morawiecki said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket
Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'
Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?
Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet
Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death
Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers
In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army
Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students
Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study
How transcription morphs words into adult language