'Germany main roadblock for tougher Russian sanctions'

Germany main roadblock for tougher Russian sanctions, Poland's PM says

His comment comes after Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a national election on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 04 2022, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 14:12 ist
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Credit: Reuters Photo

Germany is the main roadblock to imposing tougher sanctions on Russia, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday during a news conference, adding that Hungary was not blocking them.

His comment comes after Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a national election on Sunday after facing criticism over an insufficiently tough stance on Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"We have to see that, regardless of how we approach Hungary, this is the fourth such win and we have to respect democratic elections... it's Germany that is the main roadblock on sanctions. Hungary is for the sanctions," Morawiecki said.

