Germany to send Leopard tanks to Kyiv

Germany to send Leopard tanks to Kyiv, allow others to do so

The decision concerns at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks that will be provided out of Bundeswehr stocks

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Jan 25 2023, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 09:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, magazine Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

A government spokesperson declined to comment. The defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The decision concerns at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks that will be provided out of Bundeswehr stocks, Spiegel said.

Other allies, in Scandinavia for example, intend to go along with Germany in supplying their Leopard tanks to Kyiv, the magazine reported.

In the longer term, more tanks could be restored to be fit for use, according to the magazine.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Germany
World news
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks

As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

 