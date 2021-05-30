Hassan Rouhani dismisses central bank chief running in presidential election

Rouhani dismisses central bank chief contesting polls

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • May 30 2021, 14:26 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 14:40 ist
Iran President Hassan Rouhani. Credit: AP Photo

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, who is running in the presidential election in June, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Hemmati in a Saturday night meeting on the Clubhouse social media app said Rouhani "Told me that if you stand in the election, you cannot remain the central bank chief because it affects monetary and exchange rate policies".

"I told him that I had no problem with his decision," he said.

Hassan Rouhani
Iran
Election

