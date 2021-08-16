'Hindus, Sikhs have taken refuge in a Kabul gurdwara'

'Hindus, Sikhs have taken refuge in Kabul's Karte Parwan gurdwara'

Taliban leaders have reportedly met them and assured them of their safety

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 21:57 ist
The Taliban took positions in Kabul hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Credit: Reuters Photo

Many Hindus and Sikhs have taken refuge in Kabul's Karte Parwan gurdwara after Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed on Monday.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief said he was in touch with the president of the Gurdwara Committee of Kabul regarding the safety of minorities, including Hindus and Sikhs in that country.

"I am in constant touch with the president of Gurdwara Committee of Kabul and the Sangat who have told me that 320 plus people, including 50 Hindus and 270 plus Sikhs, have taken refuge in Karte Parwan gurdwara in Kabul in wake of recent developments.

"Taliban leaders have met them and assured them of their safety. We are hopeful that Hindus and Sikhs would be able to live a safe and secure life despite political and military changes happening in Afghanistan," Sirsa said.

Capping its month-long rapid advances, the Taliban took positions in Kabul hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday for an unknown destination, paving way for a bloodless takeover of the capital city but triggering fear, chaos and uncertainty among its residents.

On Monday, thousands of desperate people converged at the Kabul International Airport in hopes of getting on an evacuation flight and leaving the country. 

