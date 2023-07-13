Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for July 13

Hollywood actors union sets strike vote for July 13 as talks break down

An actors' strike would force the remaining US-based productions from Hollywood studios to shut down and put more pressure media companies to find a resolution. 

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 13 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 14:51 ist
People stand above the Hollywood sign under a cloudy sky in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 31, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The SAG-AFTRA actors union said its negotiators unanimously recommended a strike after labor talks with Hollywood studios failed to yield an agreement.

SAG-AFTRA said its national board would meet Thursday to vote on a strike. If approved, actors would join film and television writers who walked off the job in early May.

Also Read | Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation as strike deadline looms

Both SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

The writers' strike has sent late-night television talk shows into endless reruns, disrupted most production for the fall TV season and halted work on big-budget movies.

An actors' strike would force the remaining US-based productions from Hollywood studios to shut down and put more pressure media companies to find a resolution. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hollywood
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality

Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality

Ohio doc loses medical license for TikTok livestreams

Ohio doc loses medical license for TikTok livestreams

FIFA to offer 20K free tickets for Women's WC in NZ

FIFA to offer 20K free tickets for Women's WC in NZ

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

 