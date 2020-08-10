Hong Kong Police arrest 7 people on suspicion of breaching new security law

HK Police arrest 7 suspected of breaching security law

Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily (C) is detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hong Kong Police said on Monday they had arrested seven people on suspicion of breaching the city's new national security law for offences including collusion with foreign powers.

Police said the operation was still ongoing and further arrests possible.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested, his top aide said on Twitter on Monday, in what is the highest-profile arrest yet under the legislation.

