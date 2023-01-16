No hopes of finding survivors in Nepal crash: Official

Hopes of finding survivors in Nepal plane crash 'nil', says official

"We have collected 68 bodies so far and searching for 4 more bodies," said ek Bahadur KC, chief district officer in Taksi

AFP
AFP, Pokhara, Nepal,
  • Jan 16 2023, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 12:21 ist
Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara. Credit: AFP

Hopes of finding any survivors after a plane with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal are now "nil", a senior local official told AFP.

"We have collected 68 bodies so far. We are searching for four more bodies... We pray for a miracle. But, the hope of finding anyone alive is nil," said Tek Bahadur KC, chief district officer in Taksi where the plane crashed on Sunday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nepal
Nepal plane crash
World news
Plane Crash
Black box

What's Brewing

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How to plan finances from your first job

How to plan finances from your first job

The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

 