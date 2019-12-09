Hoping to reach trade agreement with US soon: China

Reuters
Reuters, BEIJING,
  • Dec 09 2019, 12:45pm ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2019, 12:45pm ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

Beijing hopes that it can reach a trade agreement with the United States that satisfies both sides as soon as possible, China's Assistant Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin said on Monday.

Ren made the remarks during a press briefing in the Chinese capital.

China and the United States are negotiating a so-called "phase one" deal aimed at de-escalating the prolonged trade dispute, but it is unclear whether such an agreement can be reached in the near term.

Washington's next round of tariffs against Chinese goods are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15.

