Humanity hits the eight billion mark: UN

AFP
AFP, United States,
  • Nov 15 2022, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 12:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world's eight billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations Population Division.

"The milestone is an occasion to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity's shared responsibility for the planet," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

World news
United Nations
Antonio Guterres
UN
Population
World Population

