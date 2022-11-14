Imran Khan's party moves Supreme Court for FIR against PM Shehbaz Sharif, and 2 others for plotting to kill him

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday filed multiple writ petitions in the Supreme Court to get an FIR registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister and a top Army officer -- the three persons who the party's chief Imran Khan had accused of hatching a plot to assassinate him.

Khan, 70, suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Read | Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

On November 8, Punjab police named Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the assailant who was taken into custody, as the prime accused in the case and filed an FIR against him.

They are yet to register an FIR against Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI Counter Intelligence Wing head Maj-Gen Faisal Naseer, the three names revealed by Khan, who allegedly plotted his assassination.

Interestingly in Punjab province, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has a coalition government.

PTI leader and former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said petitions were submitted in Supreme Court registries in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Qureshi said the main point of submitting these pleas were to probe the assassination attempt on the former Prime Minster and bring the facts to light, the report said.

He lamented the FIR was not registered according to Khan's wishes.

Khan was discharged from a hospital run by his charity last Sunday and moved to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

He is advised by doctors to take four to six weeks of rest.

The former cricketer-turned-politician's sons, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan, who arrived in Lahore to meet their father, were provided with an additional squad of commandos from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police as the party does not trust the Punjab police.