Imran's supporters vandalise historic Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar

Some employees of state-run Radio Pakistan were trapped inside, while police sought to restore order

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • May 12 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 21:42 ist
A view of a Radio Pakistan office building after it was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 11, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hundreds of angry supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have vandalised the historic Radio Pakistan building here this week after its chief and former premier Imran Khan was arrested on May 9.

Hundreds of violent protesters attacked the Radio Pakistan building in the northwestern city of Peshawar and damaged equipment before setting it ablaze, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Ousted Prime Minister Khan's arrest on Tuesday in a corruption case sparked violent protests across the country.

Also Read | Supreme Court keeps favouring its 'ladla' Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Some employees of state-run Radio Pakistan were trapped inside, while police sought to restore order, it said.

Director General of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hussian confirmed that the building in Peshawar was attacked by violent protesters, the report added. He said that the protesters wreaked havoc in the newsroom and various other sections of the radio station.

“The miscreants entered the newsroom and radio audio room and set fire to the furniture inside,” he said, adding that a mob also attacked the staff at the office.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment, it said.

