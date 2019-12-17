India donates solar lamps to Palestinian children

India has donated solar powered study lamps to Palestinian elementary school children from a marginalised Bedouin community to spread the principles of self-sufficiency and raise awareness towards the adverse effects of climate change.

The lamps were donated as part of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti Students Solar Ambassador Workshop to internationally spread the principles of self-sufficiency and to raise awareness towards the adverse effects of climate change.

The solar powered study lamps supplied by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay as part of the initiative on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary also aims at making the student beneficiaries the future propagators of renewable energy.

Representative of India (ROI) in the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Sunil Kumar, visited the Governorate of Jericho and Jordan Valley on Monday where he was received by Governor Jehad Abu Al-Asal, Director of the Jericho Directorate of Education, and representatives of the local community.

As part of India's outreach and cooperation programme in the local Palestinian community, Kumar visited the Ka’abneh Bedouin School with Palestinian dignitaries where he presented portable solar-powered lamps to the elementary school children.

Addressing the students and the local community, he underlined India’s time-tested support to Palestine, especially highlighting New Delhi's capacity building efforts with emphasis on the educational sector.

Al-Asal expressed "sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Government and People of India for this kind gesture", pointing out that it is even more special because it will benefit students of a local community that suffers from marginalization and is deprived of basic services, including a stable source of power.

The school is located in a remote area of Palestine.