<p>Bengaluru: BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar on Thursday said the Congress government had "derailed from governance" and was attempting to run the administration through publicity.</p>.<p>"You are trying to run the government through advertisements. It is an out-of-track and helpless leadership," Kumar said during a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address.</p>.<p>Accusing the state government of "misgovernance, selective law enforcement and rampant corruption," the Karkala MLA questioned what development had been achieved in the last two-and-a-half years and said even the ruling party MLAs were unhappy as they are pleading with the CM for funds.</p>.<p>"Not a single kilometre of rural roads was built, no connection given to new borewells. Gram panchayats have not been given grants nor e-khata clearances. It is an anti-development government," he said. On law and order, Kumar cited a series of incidents to question the government's handling of policing.</p><p>Referring to the Kalaburagi episode where LOP in Council was locked up and vehicles were allegedly smeared with black paint, he said, "Can you still claim there is sound law and order in place? A Congress leader threatened a municipal commissioner in Shidlaghatta, but he was arrested after 14 days. Now, what happens to the morale of officers?" </p>.<p>He slammed the Congress for making "baseless allegations" of corruption against the previous BJP government following a press meet by contractors. "Today, the same contractors say there is a '65% commission' government," he said. </p>.<p>"Economic advisor to the chief minister flagged high corruption in mines and geology, B R Patil alleged bribery in house allotments, wine merchants complained of liquor license bribes, and officers committed suicide due to corruption menace. Is it people-centric or corruption-centric government?" he asked.</p>