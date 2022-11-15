India stood firmly with Indonesia during 'challenging times': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has stood firmly with Indonesia during its "challenging times", while acknowledging the shared shared heritage and culture between the two countries.

Addressing the Indian diapora on the margins of G-20 summit here, Modi recalled the devastating 2018 earthquake in Indonesia and New Delhi launching the massive operation 'Operation Samudra Maitri' for humanitarian assistance.

Prime Minister Modi said relations between India and Indonesia stood strong during both good and difficult times.

"India has stood firmly with Indonesia in challenging times," he said.

In 2018, when Modi visited Jakarta, he said that India and Indonesia may be 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality, "we are not 90 nautical miles apart but 90 nautical miles close."

"At a time when the grand Ram Temple is taking shape in India, we also proudly remember the Ramayana tradition of Indonesia," he said.

Modi added on August 15, India celebrated 75 years of independence, while Indonesia's Independence Day comes two days after India's -- on August 17.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.

The prime minister is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20. The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).