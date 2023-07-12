India-UK trade negotiations at critical stage: Govt

India-UK free-trade negotiations at critical stage: Centre

The 11th round of negotiations between the two countries began on July 5 and is due to conclude on Friday. 

Talks for a free-trade agreement between Britain and India are at a critical stage, and the Indian commerce minister's visit to London this week has helped to overcome obstacles, the Indian government said on Wednesday.

In May, Indian sources said the two countries were struggling to make progress in free-trade talks due to differences on some key tariff lines and investment protection rules.

Asked about the Indian government's comments, a spokesperson for Britain's Department Business and Trade said the two countries wanted the best deal possible for them both and each had ambitious demands.

"We are continuing to negotiate but we are clear that we will only sign when we have a deal that is fair, balanced, and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the economy," the spokesperson said.  

The 11th round of negotiations between the two countries began on July 5 and is due to conclude on Friday. 

