Iran approves first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

Iran approves first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

The emergency authorisation was approved after the country faced problems of importing enough vaccines

AP
AP, Tehran (Iran),
  • Jun 14 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 18:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Iran's state TV is reporting that the country has approved emergency use of its first domestically developed coronavirus vaccine that could bring the hardest-hit country in the Middle East closer to inoculating its citizens against Covid-19.

The emergency authorisation was approved after the country faced problems of importing enough vaccines.

The TV quotes the health minister, Saeed Namaki as saying, “Permission to use the Iranian vaccine COVIran Barekat was issued yesterday.”

Iranian pharmaceutical company Shifafarmed made the vaccine based on the deactivated virus, and the first study of the safety and effectiveness began in late December.

Iran has also said it is working on a vaccine with cooperation from a foreign country. Namaki said that another vaccine, produced jointly by Iran and Cuba, will join the country's vaccine package in the next week.

Iran's local vaccine research has gained urgency as officials allege that heavy American sanctions will hamper the Islamic Republic's mass inoculation efforts.

Although Iran retains routes to vaccines, including through its participation in COVAX, an international initiative designed to distribute vaccines to countries regardless of their wealth, international banks and financial institutions are reluctant to deal with Iran for fear of American penalties.

Under COVAX rules, Iran could at a maximum order enough doses to vaccinate half of its 82 million people.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

covax
Iran
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 