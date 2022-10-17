Iran denies providing drones to Russia for use in Ukraine

Iran said on Monday that it had not provided Russia with drones to use in Ukraine.
"The published news about Iran providing Russia with drones has political ambitions and it's circulated by western sources. We have not provided weaponry to any side of the countries at war," said Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani during a weekly press conference.
