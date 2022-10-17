Iran denies providing Russia drones for use in Ukraine

Iran denies providing drones to Russia for use in Ukraine

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, at a press conference, said Iran did not give Russia drones for use in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Oct 17 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 14:59 ist
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani speaks during a press conference. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran said on Monday that it had not provided Russia with drones to use in Ukraine.

"The published news about Iran providing Russia with drones has political ambitions and it's circulated by western sources. We have not provided weaponry to any side of the countries at war," said Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani during a weekly press conference.

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Iran
World news
Drones

