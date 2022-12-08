Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

Iran said on Thursday it executed a prisoner over his conviction for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran.

Iran's Mizan news agency reported the execution. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran.

Read | Iran activists, US brush off claim of morality police abolishment

Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country's morality police.