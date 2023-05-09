Iran has executed more than 200 people this year: UN

Iran has executed more than 200 people this year: UN rights office

'The UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk today expressed dismay at the frighteningly high number of executions this year in Iran,' Ravina Shamdasani told

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 09 2023, 15:34 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 15:34 ist
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on May 4, 2023, shows Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) greeting a group of women during his visit to the holy shrine of Sayyida Zaynab in the southern suburbs of Damascus. Credit: AFP Photo

 Iran has executed 209 people so far this year, a spokesperson for the UN human rights office said on Tuesday, describing its record as "abominable" and calling for them to halt.

"The UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk today expressed dismay at the frighteningly high number of executions this year in Iran," Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva press briefing. "On average so far this year, over 10 people are put to death each week in Iran, making it one of the world's highest executors," she added, saying most were for drug-related offences.

Also Read | Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
 

Iran
United Nations
World news

