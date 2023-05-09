Iran has executed more than 200 people this year: UN rights office

Iran has executed 209 people so far this year, a spokesperson for the UN human rights office said on Tuesday, describing its record as "abominable" and calling for them to halt.
"The UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk today expressed dismay at the frighteningly high number of executions this year in Iran," Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva press briefing. "On average so far this year, over 10 people are put to death each week in Iran, making it one of the world's highest executors," she added, saying most were for drug-related offences.
Also Read | Iran hangs two men for blasphemy
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each
Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals
Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament
Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks
Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Lionel Messi wins Laureus award
SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news